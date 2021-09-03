Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,154. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

