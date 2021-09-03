Rational Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
BABA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.87. 471,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $464.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
