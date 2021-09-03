Rational Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.87. 471,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $464.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

