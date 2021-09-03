Rational Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.