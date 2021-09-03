Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $339.61. 276,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.11. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

