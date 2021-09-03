Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.64 on Friday, hitting $1,920.44. 3,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,542.72. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.