Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.13. 60,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.38 and its 200-day moving average is $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

