Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 505,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

