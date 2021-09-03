Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

