Raydium Price Tops $12.77 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Raydium has a market cap of $832.97 million and approximately $364.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $12.77 or 0.00025480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,254,113 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

