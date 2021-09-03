Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $12.77 or 0.00025480 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $832.97 million and $364.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,254,113 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

