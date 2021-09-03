Raze Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $338,400.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

