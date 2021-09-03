RBO & Co. LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 6.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.20. 258,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

