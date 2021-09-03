ReapChain Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $333,091.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.