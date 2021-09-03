ReapChain (REAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.34 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $303,129.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00129222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00797979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046750 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.