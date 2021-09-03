Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kingspan Group (KGSPY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS: KGSPY) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/23/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/23/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/23/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Kingspan Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KGSPY stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. 863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Kingspan Group plc has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $116.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

