Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

