Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

