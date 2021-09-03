Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Trading Up 10.7%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) was up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 620,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,427% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

