Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 32,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 27,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

