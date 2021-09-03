Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Shares Up 81.8%

Shares of Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) shot up 81.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.20. 209,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 28,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

