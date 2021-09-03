Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 25,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 35,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

