REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.67. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 13,139 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

REE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

