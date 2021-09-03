Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $18.41 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $1.68 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.41 or 0.99728498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.00812904 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

