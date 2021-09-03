Render Token Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $201.94 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

