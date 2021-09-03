Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.59 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $206.40 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.