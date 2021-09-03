renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $914,058.96

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $914,058.96 and $427,191.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

