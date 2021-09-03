Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $808.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 799 ($10.44), with a volume of 57730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.13).

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 740.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 644.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.66 million and a PE ratio of 25.75.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

