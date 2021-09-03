Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

