Request Price Hits $0.23 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Request has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $229.50 million and $8.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

