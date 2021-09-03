Research Analysts Set Expectations for Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APL)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36).

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Appili Therapeutics news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,536,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,951,614.87.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.