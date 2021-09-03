Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ciena Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

