Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 3rd (ACB, AEO, AIBRF, AKCCF, ASOMY, AUUMF, AVGO, BCKIF, BURL, BZLFY)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.78 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $580.00 to $590.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a hold rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $333.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP). Barrington Research issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp..

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 price target on the stock.

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

