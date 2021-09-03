Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 3rd (ACB, ACOPF, ARKAY, BAX, BSM, CCO, DAO, DOOO, ELEZF, MTUAY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 3rd:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.78 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.49.

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

