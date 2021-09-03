Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat Sells 10,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,474. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

