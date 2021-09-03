Reviewing ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Vocera Communications $198.42 million 8.73 -$9.66 million ($0.06) -831.50

ALR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vocera Communications 1 3 8 0 2.58

Vocera Communications has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94% Vocera Communications -2.62% 2.72% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries. The company was founded by Robert E. Shostak, Paul Barsley, and Randy Nielsen on February 16, 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

