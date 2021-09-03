Reviewing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.74 $124.66 million $5.86 16.87 General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.13 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for USANA Health Sciences and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats General Cannabis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.