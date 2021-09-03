Reviewing National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 16.24% 40.07% 27.67% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

26.4% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Beverage and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 1 0 0 1.50 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

National Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than National Beverage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.07 billion 4.09 $174.15 million $1.86 25.26 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

National Beverage beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta. The company was founded by Nick A. Caporella in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

