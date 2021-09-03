Reviewing Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 343.15% 3.23% 2.55% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million 14.84 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.77 -$35.45 million $0.03 900.00

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

