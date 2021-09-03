Reviewing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 6 0 0 1.60 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.28%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.11 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking. The Long-term Savings segment offers insurance as well as management of retirement savings accounts such as pensions. The Brokerage Sector segment comprises the subsidiaries and provides products and services to individuals and corporations including brokerage services, financial advisory, portfolio structuring and management, asset management, investment banking and sale of investment funds, and equity and debt instruments. The SOFOM and Other Finance Companies segment refers to the activities of Arrendadora y Factor Banorte (leasing and factoring), Almacenadora Banorte (warehousing), and Solida Administradora de Portafolios. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.