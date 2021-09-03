Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

