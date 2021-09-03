RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 0.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.78. 19,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,512. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.87. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

