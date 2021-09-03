Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Five Below worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.