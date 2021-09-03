Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

TTWO opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

