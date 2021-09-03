Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $220.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

