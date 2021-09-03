Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $42,502.75 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $42,502.75 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00020363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 116.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00066744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00131510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00155682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07869355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.82 or 0.99973951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00811956 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

