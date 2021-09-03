RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in RingCentral by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

