RioDeFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $15.95 million and $4.15 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.