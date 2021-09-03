River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.