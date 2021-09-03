RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
RIV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
