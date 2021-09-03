RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

RIV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

