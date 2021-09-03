RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 61,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

