ROAD Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $95,211.62 and $27,577.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00155091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.02 or 0.07813495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.83 or 0.99931949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00815910 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

